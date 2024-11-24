Tengpora accident aftermath: Traffic police to intensify drive against underage driving

Srinagar, November 22: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Traffic Mohd Suleman Choudhary today instructed all SSsP to conduct drives to prevent underage driving, and drunken driving besides overspeeding.

Choudhary was chairing a meeting with the all-Unit heads of Traffic Police to address the current traffic scenario in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir.

Jammu-based officers including SSP Traffic NHW Raman attended the said meeting in person while Kashmir-based officers attended through virtual mode. The meeting focused on identifying key issues and challenges faced in managing traffic effectively and implementing recommendations set forth by the Supreme Court of India regarding road safety.

The discussion highlighted the pressing concerns of traffic congestion, accident rates, and the need for improved enforcement.

Traffic Police Department has seized more than three thousand vehicles, comprising both two-wheelers and four-wheelers, over the last nine days in Srinagar alone.

The IGP emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts to tackle these challenges to ensure the safety of all road users. He further directed all the supervisory officers to focus on aligning local strategies along with Supreme Court of India directives on road safety. The IGP directed SSP Traffic City Jammu/City Srinagar to maintain close coordination with the authorities of the Smart Cities and other stakeholders. This collaboration aims to expedite the ongoing construction work and address traffic bottlenecks.

The IGP emphasized the importance of removing obstacles that hinder the smooth flow of traffic, particularly in areas undergoing development, to ensure better connectivity and alleviate congestion in both cities. Further, all SSsP of Traffic were directed to ensure that all the officers should remain visible on roads, especially during peak hours.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to enhance coordination between traffic authorities and other stakeholders to address the highlighted issues and implement effective solutions.