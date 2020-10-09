Teenager shot at, injured by SUV-borne gunmen in Pulwama

Srinagar: Unknown gunmen on Friday evening shot a 14 year old boy in Lethpora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Official sources said that unknown gunmen shot at a 14 year old boy in Lethpora area when some heated argument ensued between locals and the gunmen who were boarding a SUV.

They added that the boy identified as Khushdil Gulzar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar received a bullet in his arm and was subsequently shifted to SDH Pampore for treatment.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Pampore, Gulzar Ahmad told news agency KNO that boy had sustained minor bullet injury and has been discharged from the hospital after treatment.

A police official while confirming the incident said that investigation in this regard has been taken up. (Inputs from KNO and GNS)