Teenager hangs self to death in Bandipora; second such incident in 3 weeks

Srinagar: A 14-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his maternal uncle’s home in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

An official said that the boy (name withheld) hanged himself at his maternal uncle’s home today.

He said that soon after the incident, the boy was rushed to district hospital Bandipora by his relatives, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Body of the deceased will be handed over to his family members for last rites after completing all legal formalities,” he added.

The official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation has been taken up.

Notably, this is the second such incident in the past three weeks as a 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his home on October 02 in another village of the district. (KNO)