Teenager found dead at home in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

Srinagar: A 17-year-old youth was found dead under mysterious conditions during the intervening night of Sunday-Monday at Manzgam area of Damhal Hanjipora in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

A police official said that the deceased’s family members spotted the body inside home at Manzgam and informed police about it.

Soon after being informed, police reached the spot and recovered the body, he said.

He identified the deceased as Rizwan Ahmad Wagay, son of Abdul Rashid Wagay (17) of Manzgam, DH Pora.

A police officer said that a case under 174 CrPc has been registered and investigations were taken up—(KNO)