Teenager Dies After Lightning Strike in Kokernag

Srinagar, Sep 2: A teenage boy died after being struck by lightning in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

Officials told that the deceased has been identified as Dilawar Ahmad Bhokad, son of Mohd Sardar Bhokad, a resident of Soin Wangam, Kokernag.

The 16-year-old boy was hit by lightning at Nawkhan near Margan Top, leading to his on-spot death, they said.

Cognizance of the incident has been taken and further details are being ascertained.

While, Authorities have urged people in hilly and open areas to take precautionary measures during thunderstorms. (KNC)