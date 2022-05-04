New Delhi: Delhi Police has apprehended two juveniles for robbing and murdering a 77-year-old builder in North Delhi’s Civil Lines on May 1.

Both the accused were apprehended by the Crime Branch following a tip-off.

The police have yet to make an official statement but sources have confirmed that the two boys were picked up by the crime team.

On May 1 at 6.52 a.m, the police got a PCR call from a man saying that his father was murdered by unknown persons.

The victim was identified as Ram Kishore Agarwal. He was taken to Sushrut Trauma Centre Civil Lines where he was declared brought dead.

“It was learnt that, at around 6:40 a.m, the deceased’s son had found him lying on his bed with four stab wounds. Some cardboard boxes containing cash were also found missing from the room,” as per police.

The deceased used to live on the ground floor while his son and daughter-in-law, with his grandchildren, lived on the first floor of the house.

A security guard had spotted two persons trying to flee from the house in the early hours.

The police recorded the statement of the security guard. Several teams were formed to look into the matter. The police also scanned the CCTV footage of the area to get a clue about the accused.

A case under sections 302, 39, and 34 of IPC was lodged with the local police station.

Further probe in the matter is on.