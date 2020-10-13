Teachers’ delegation meets Samoon, discuss pay anomaly, other issues

Srinagar: A high level delegation of Teachers met principal secretary, School Education Department, Asgar Hassan Samoon at his office on Monday and apprised him about various issues confronting the teaching fraternity.

The delegation presented a memorandum to Samoon in which teachers had putforth range of issues, especially existing pay anomaly between different cadres in and outside the department.

Citing Gradepays of different Union Territories, the teachers complained before Samoon that their gradepay is far less than all other UTs and requested him to enhance the same to make it at par with other UTs.

To address the stagnation of teachers, the delegation suggested to Principal Secretary to introduce departmental exams in the education department to bring in competition and streamline the education system.

Samoon patiently heard the delegation and assured that his office will look into and asses the aforesaid issues for redressal.