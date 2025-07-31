Teacher killed, 51 injured after bus overturns in Handwara

Handwara, July 30: A road accident in the Behnipora area of Rajwar, Handwara, claimed the life of a government school teacher and left at least 20 others injured after a passenger bus overturned on Tuesday.

Eyewitnesses said the vehicle skidded off the road and turned turtle while negotiating a curve. Locals, along with Police and Army personnel, quickly reached the spot and launched a rescue operation.

All the injured were shifted to the Government Medical College (GMC) Handwara. Dr Ajaz Bhat, Superintendent of the Associated District Hospital GMC Handwara, confirmed receiving 20 injured passengers. “They are under close observation, and their condition will be assessed thoroughly,” he said.

A police official said preliminary investigation suggests the driver may have lost control of the bus while navigating a sharp turn. The exact cause of the mishap is under investigation.

The rescue operation was promptly carried out by a combined effort of the police, army, fire, and emergency services, local residents, and the civil administration.

All injured individuals were shifted to GMS Handwara for medical treatment. Unfortunately, one teacher lost their life in the accident.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today expressed grief over the tragic road accident at Behnipora area of Handwara in which Irshad Ahmed Lone, a government Teacher, lost his life and many have been injured.

“I am deeply grieved by the tragic road accident in Handwara. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the family of Irshad Ahmed Lone, who lost his life. I pray for the early recovery of those injured in this accident,” the Lieutenant Governor said.