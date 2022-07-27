SRINAGAR, JULY 27: Tribal Affairs Department (TAD), today issued a selection list of the top 50 tribal students for NEET and JEE coaching.

Earlier this month, the department invited applications from desirous students for availing this scheme which aims to provide coaching to meritorious and deserving tribal students preparing for NEET/JEE courses. The scheme is being implemented through the Education wing of the Tribal Research Institute.

Secretary, TAD, Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary while speaking on this initiative said that under this scheme, 153 students were shortlisted by the department from hundreds of applications received through the portal. He added that after proper scrutiny and evaluation, 50 tribal students have been selected who shall be imparted coaching through reputed Coaching institutes.

The Secretary highlighted that the coaching process shall commence in August and the students selected for admission in professional Courses like MBBS, BVSC & AH, BDS, BAMS, BE, etc. shall be provided an annual scholarship of Rs 70,000 to 75,000 totaling around Rs 4 Lakh for various professional courses.

Notably, the cut-off point in today’s selection list was declared as 89.4 % with 20 girl students figuring in the list of a total of 50 students.

Pertinently, TAD has launched various initiatives for tribal education including enhancement of scholarships by more than 100%, a special scholarship scheme for tribal children of seasonal Centres, Smart Schools in tribal areas, four times hike in tuition fees, hike in diet and uniform charges by around 100%, operationalization of hostels throughout the year, Construction of new hostels, Residential schools, awards to meritorious students, IT-related initiatives for hostel students, among others.