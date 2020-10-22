Symposium on ‘Memories of 22 Oct 1947’: ‘We must not forget sacrifices of Kashmiris in fight against Pak’, says LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday urged people “not to forget the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir in the fight against Pakistan.”

Sinha made these remarks while addressing a two-day ‘National Symposium’ focusing on “Memories of 22 October 1947 (Black Day). “We all must not forget how Pakistan attacked the people of Muzaffarabad on 22 October 1947. Thousands of men, women and children were mercilessly killed. Also, we must not forget the sacrifices made by the people of Kashmir in the fight against Pakistan,” Sinha said.

“The two-day symposium will highlight the atrocities committed by the Pakistan government and Army on the people of Jammu and Kashmir. The pain is still there for the last 73 years. We must not forget these things,” he added.

“Through the ‘operation Gulmarg’, Pakistan killed our people, burnt our houses and destroyed our culture,” Sinha said.

“On 22 October, they committed atrocities against our people. We should not forget the day of the attacks on Kashmir and Kashmiriyat by the Pakistan government,” he said.

“Now, the time has come to expose the real face of Pakistan and their sympathisers. The stories of our brave jawans will be highlighted through this symposium. Our brave jawans laid their lives to protect our people from the ill acts of Pakistan. We must tell their stories to our youth,” he added.

The two days ‘National Symposium’ is being organised by National Museum Institute of History of Art, Conservation and Museology in collaboration with the Union Territory Government of Jammu and Kashmir on 22 & 23 October 2020.

(With inputs from ANI)