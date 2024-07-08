Symposium of Sahitya Akademi held at GDC Ganderbal

SRINAGAR, JULY 08: Famous writers, poets, academicians, and hundreds of students participated in the one-day grand symposium organized by Sahitya Akademi New Delhi on the topic of “Kashmiri Poetry of the 21st Century” at Government Degree College Ganderbal today.

The first session of this three-session event was presided over by Prof. Mohammad Zaman Aazurda, with the convener of the Kashmiri Advisory Board, Prof. Shad Ramzan, Prof. Bashir Bashir, and Principal of Government Degree College Ganderbal, Fozia Fatima, who also presented the welcome address, present in the presidium.

In his inaugural speech, Dr. Shad Ramzan provided detailed information about the features, importance, and usefulness of the symposium. Prof. Bashar Basheer also explained the significance of the event in his keynote address. Prof. Mohammad Zaman Aazurda, during his presidential speech, shed light on the Kashmiri poetry of the 21st century. At the end of this session, a vote of thanks was presented by Dr. Rouf Aadil.

The second session of the event focused on essays, in which Dr. Lon Imtiaz, Dr. Ashraf Zia, and Dr. Bilal Ahmad Sheikh presented their insightful papers on “Kashmiri Poetry of the 21st Century.” This session was presided over by Prof. Shad Ramzan, with Dolly Tikku Aarwal and Syed Akhtar Hussain Mansoor also present in the presidium.

In the third and final session of the symposium, Dr. Sahil Abbas Mir, Dr. Nusrat Iqbal, and Farooq Shaheen presented three more papers. This session was presided over by Prof. Bashar Basheer. Apart from the staff associated with the college, other important guests who participated in the ceremony included Dr. Syed Samreen Gilani, Dr. Ashiq Ahmed, Syed Akhtar Mansoor, Azhar Nazir, Majid Ganai, and Yusuf Jahangir, among others. The entire function was anchored by Dr. Gulzar Ahmad Rather and Majeed Majazi.