SVEEP: Voters awareness progs held at education clusters

KUPWARA: On the directions of District Election Officer (DEO), Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan, mega Voters Awareness programs under the under the aegis of Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign were today organized at different education clusters of the district.

These programmes were aimed to raise awareness about various voting-related activities and promote electoral literacy, education and awareness among citizens, especially first-time voters in the run-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

Voters Awareness programs organized by Nodal Officer SVEEP/CEO Kupwara were held at Govt. Boys Higher Secondary School Haril, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Drugmulla, Government Boys Higher Secondary School Trehgam and Government Higher Secondary School Nachyan Karnah.

The events were attended by the Principals, ZEOs, teachers, and students from different schools, general public, first time voters, community leaders, local artists and other target groups.

Speaking at the events, concerned Cluster Heads, ZEOs and Resource Persons emphasized on the significance of electoral literacy in empowering citizens and urged everyone, especially first-time voters, to exercise their franchise responsibly in the upcoming elections.

Motivational skits on voting were presented by students who highlighted the importance of voting. Quiz competitions and Interactive sessions designed to educate and aware the target groups inspired the young voters to actively participate in the democratic process.

Voter Pledge ceremonies under SVEEP were held where participants took the pledge to vote enthusiastically in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

As a token of appreciation, achiever students were also felicitated with appreciation certifications.