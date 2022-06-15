SRINAGAR, JUNE 15: Srinagar has become the first district in the country to achieve 100 percent saturation under the Survey of Villages Abadi & Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA).

Survey of Villages Abadi & Mapping with Improvised Technology in Village Areas (SVAMITVA) is designed for empowering the villagers and land owners of J&K to access the revenue records of their properties, obviating the dependence on the human interface.

SVAMITVA is a property card with legal sanctity, an authoritative source reflective of record of ownership as well as possession.

The scheme encompassing the length and breadth of the Union Territory involves the use of modern technology for surveys, extraction of data, and final compilation of the records for public use.

SVAMITVA is one of the latest initiatives in the government of India’s reforms in Land Records. It is a technology-based scheme that changes the rural landscape in terms of quick and convenient access to the land owners, especially those living in Abadi-deh. The initiative also helps in eliminating corruption and hence, it is another step towards people-friendly, transparent, corruption-free governance as promised to the people of J&K.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha recently said that Srinagar district has become the first district in the country to achieve 100 percent property cards generation/distribution to the landowners.

SVAMITVA is a Central Sector Scheme of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, launched nationwide by the Hon’ble Prime Minister on National Panchayati Raj Day on 24th April 2021.

The Scheme will help towards establishing clear ownership of property in rural inhabited (Abadi) areas, by mapping land parcels using drone technology and providing a ‘Record of Rights’ to village household owners with the issuance of legal ownership cards (Property cards/Title deeds) to the property owners.

The scheme covers multifarious aspects like Facilitating monetization of properties and enabling bank loans; reducing property-related disputes; comprehensive village-level planning, among others. This initiative is a stepping-stone towards achieving Gram Swaraj in the true sense and making rural India Atmanirbhar

The scheme will also help in the preparation of a better-quality Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) by making use of GIS maps besides creating accurate land records for rural planning and reducing property-related disputes.

“It will also bring financial stability to the citizens in rural India by enabling them to use their property as a financial asset for taking loans and other financial benefits”, an official said.

Land is an essential resource for any economic activity aimed at creating material wealth in the world. The lack of a demarcated Abadi area has led to a high number of land-conflict cases everywhere. As per reports, millions of people suffer the impact of land conflicts across India and the World. The SVAMITVA Scheme aims to address the root cause of disputes at the local level.

Under this initiative, high-resolution digital maps for better Gram Panchayat Development Plans (GPDP) leading to improvement across infrastructures like schools, community health centers, rivers, street lights, roads, etc, through efficient allocation of funds and increased accessibility, will be achieved.