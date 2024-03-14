‘Sustainable Development’: Khyber Cement leads with mega plantation drive

SRINAGAR: Khyber Cement, a renowned cement brand in Kashmir, has once again demonstrated its commitment to environmental stewardship by organizing a mega plantation drive in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee under Green J&K Drive.

The event was organized on a grand scale to contribute significantly to the region’s green cover and promote sustainable development practices. This year, Khyber Cement planted approximately 14,000 saplings of various trees, marking yet another milestone in their ongoing efforts for a greener Kashmir. Over the last many years, Khyber Cement has planted more than 57,000 plants, showcasing their dedication to environmental conservation.

Top officials from the JKPCC and Forest Department participated in the plantation drive. Peerzada Arshad, Chief HR & Admin-Khyber Cement officially welcomed dignitaries including Abjeet Joshi, Regional Director, JKPCC, Faiz Ahmad, District Officer, PCC, Sajad Ahmad Bhat, DFO, Forest Division Awantipora, Ashfaq Ahmad and Imtiyaz Ahmad from J&K Forest department, Bilal Ahmad and Bisma from PCC, in presence of Riaz Ahmad Trumboo, Director of Operations, Khyber Industries Pvt. Ltd who graced the event with his active participation.

The event emphasized the importance of such initiatives for the region’s ecological balance. During the event, Abhijit Joshi- Regional Director JKPCC stressed the need for development which is aligned with sustained and continuous plantation drives. He appreciated Khyber Cement’s continued efforts in organizing plantation drives and similar activities, he also encouraged other industries to follow suit.

A state of art plant nursery being developed by Khyber Cements was a center of attraction during the drive. Khyber Plant Nursery is targeted to grow 1lakh saplings within next 3 years, including 30 thousand saplings growing this year alone.

The event saw the participation of Khyber Cement’s senior management, including the Director Operations, Plant Head, GM Mines, Quality Head, Head of Electric & Automation and many other staff members from Khyber cements, who actively planted saplings, reaffirming the company’s commitment towards environmental sustainability. A vote of thanks was extended to the dignitaries by Arshad Ahmad Mir Lead Liaisoning on behalf of Khyber Cement, expressing gratitude for their support and participation in the mega plantation drive.

Umar Trumboo, Director of Corporate & Strategy at Khyber Industries Pvt Ltd., emphasized, “Our dedication to environmental stewardship which sets a benchmark for the industrial sector.

By actively planting trees and integrating CSR with ecological preservation, our company showcases how businesses can lead in creating a greener planet. As saplings mature into trees, our impact transcends industrial success, leaving a legacy of environmental responsibility and sustainable development”. Khyber Cement’s initiative reflects its dedication to environmental conservation and sustainable development, setting a positive example for other industries and communities to follow.