Suspected IED found on Jammu-Poonch highway, diffused

Jammu: Panic gripped Jammu-Poonch national highway on Wednesday morning when a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) was found lying abandoned in Manjakote area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Police sources here said that the suspected Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered along the highway in Rajouri district, adding, “a suspicious wooden box having a pressure cooker inside and wires tied to it was found lying in a drain in Manjkote area along the Jammu-Poonch highway.”

They said that the area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad was rushed to the spot.

“We have sealed the area and experts have been called in. It is a suspicious object,” said a senior police officer adding that it was diffused on the spot.

Traffic that had been suspended was allowed to resume later on the highway, he addded.