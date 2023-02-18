Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has congratulated Swara Bhasker, who stunned her fans when she suddenly announced her wedding to a political activist.

The tweet from Kangana surprised netizens as she had once called Swara a ‘B-Grade’ actress.Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle and expressed her joy for their union. She said, “You both look happy and blessed. That’s God’s Grace … marriages happen in the hearts rest all are formalities.”

Three cheers for the #SpecialMarriageAct (despite notice period etc.) At least it exists & gives love a chance… The right to love, the right to choose your life partner, the right to marry, the right to agency these should not be a privilege.@FahadZirarAhmad

✨✨✨♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/4wORvgSKDR — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 17, 2023

Kangana responded to Swara’s tweet where she said that she and Fahad could marry thanks to the Special Marriage Act.

In 2020, the two got into an argument on Twitter after Kangana called Swara and Taapsee Pannu ‘B-grade actresses.’ Kangana stated in a 2021 interview that Swara and Taapsee, both ‘outsiders’ in the film business, reject nepotism in Bollywood in order to impress director Karan Johar, but ‘still ‘don’t get work.’

Earlier, Swara Bhasker had taken to Twitter and announced her wedding with political activist Fahad Ahmad. The actress shared a video with a montage of all their adorable moments while detailing their love story.

Sometimes you search far & wide for something that was right next to you all along. We were looking for love, but we found friendship first. And then we found each other!

Welcome to my heart @FahadZirarAhmad It’s chaotic but it’s yours! ♥️✨🧿 pic.twitter.com/GHh26GODbm — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) February 16, 2023

The Veere Di Wedding actress shared that the couple had registered their wedding in court on January 6, 2023, under the Special Marriage Act.