SRINAGAR: Stating that the government is expecting a record-breaking tourist influx this year, JK, Tourism Secretary Syed Abid Rashid Shah Saturday said that the UT is bypassing last year’s tourist arrival number by leaps and bounds.

Confirming that tourism is flourishing on all fronts in J&K, Abid Shah said, “We are bypassing last year’s tourist influx. With the growing demand, infrastructure will also get streamlined, and new infrastructure will be added accordingly.” “There is a huge spurt in the foreign tourist arrivals in J&K. The G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting held in Srinagar is proving to be a game changer. Foreign tourist arrivals are increasing tremendously,” Shah said.

Shah said that the government has promoted 75 offbeat destinations to promote Culture, 75 to promote Spiritual, and 75 destinations to promote religious tourism in J&K.

“At this point in time, a team from the Tourism department is on an Ahmedabad trip to promote J&K tourism and there is a huge response. Earlier, we have held tourism promotion campaigns in Cochin and Chennai as well,” he said.

He added that to lure more international guests, the government is mulling to participate in International Trade marts shortly. To a query whether pro-artisan policy was ready, he said that the policy would be doled out soon and the Artisan community would be happy to see it. (KNO)