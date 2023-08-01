Superstar Rajinikanth will set out on his spiritual journey as he has wrapped up the production work of Jailor

The Robot actor has been following the tradition of traveling to the Himalayas for years. However, in 2010, Rajini took a pause and temporarily suspended the tradition owing to health issues. Though the actor resumed his spiritual journey following the completion of Kaala and 2.0, it again got disrupted owing to the pandemic.

Rajini is all set for his spiritual journey to the Himalayas. However, official confirmation is awaited.

On the work front, Rajinikanth’s upcoming Jailer is a dark comical thriller in which he will be seen as prison officer/jailer Muthuvel Pandian

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar will be playing the lead antagonist in the movie. The movie also features Tamannah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Mohan Lal, and Yogi Babu among others. Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on August 10.

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is a massively celebrated actor in the Indian cinema industry with a fandom sprawling globally. Tamil superstar is worshipped as a godly figure down the South and fans celebrate every movie release of the actor in a grand way