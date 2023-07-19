Supermodel Gigi Hadid was arrested in the Cayman Islands after authorities allegedly found ganja in her possession. The incident, which has garnered widespread media attention, took place during her visit to the popular tourist destination. Authorities have confirmed that the model is currently facing charges related to drug possession.

Gigi Hadid, the 28-year-old fashion icon, was detained by local law enforcement officials at an undisclosed location in the Cayman Islands. Reports indicate that a routine inspection led to the discovery of a small quantity of ganja in her belongings. While the exact amount of the substance has not been disclosed, the possession of any amount of illegal drugs in the Cayman Islands is a serious offense.

The authorities swiftly took action, arresting Hadid and initiating the necessary legal proceedings. She was subsequently taken to a nearby police station for questioning. Due to her high-profile status, the incident has attracted significant attention from the media, both locally and internationally.

According to international media reports, Gigi Hadid and her friend McCarthy appeared in summary court on July 12, 2023, and were charged. They pleaded guilty and were each fined $1,000, but no conviction was recorded.