Srinagar: A Kashmiri artisan has weaved an image of Salman Khan on a silk carpet to express his love for Bollywood star.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

Forced to sit idle during the Covid lockdown, it took Mohammad Hussain Bhat six months to weave the carpet.

He now wishes to gift the carpet to Salman Khan whom he calls a ‘real hero’.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

“We were left without work during the Covid lockdown. That is when I decided to weave this silk-on-silk carpet of Salman Khan. He is a real hero and I want to gift this carpet to Salman. It took me six months to weave this carpet,” Bhat told The Kashmir Monitor.

Bhat, who hails from the Fateh Kadal area of the old city, said he also wanted to promote Kashmir carpets through his act.

Photo by Umar Ganie/KM

“During the successive Covid lockdowns, artisans suffered a lot and I thought of doing something that will promote our craft. Our family has been weaving carpets for the past 40 years but artisans continue to suffer. I hope Salman Khan takes note of this and accepts my gift. I am also hopeful that my carpet will promote Kashmir craft in the process,” he said.

Salman Khan, who has shot several films in Kashmir, has lots of fans in the Valley.

Interestingly while shooting for ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’, Salman had come across a 75-year-old poor woman and built a house for her in the Aishmuqam area of South Kashmir.

Now, the lady and her entire family, especially her grandsons celebrate Salman’s birthday every year.

The Bollywood start had also thanked the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department for their support after shooting for Race 3 in 2018.

“Thank you #Jammu & #Kashmir tourism for all the support and the wonderful experience for #Race3. (sic)”, Salman had then tweeted.