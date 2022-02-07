Famous television actor Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar are `SunMoon-ing’ in Kashmir.

Mouni and Suraj tied the knot last week and are currently enjoying their honeymoon in the snow.

Mouni posted pictures on Instagram and said: “Presently SunMoon-ing!!!!!! @nambiar13,”

“The rooms were very still, while the pages were softly turned and the winter sunshine crept in to touch the bright heads & happy faces with white greetings,” she wrote.

She also posted a picture on the balcony of the hotel room looking at breathtaking snow mountains. “What I see! 👉🏻 what am reading !#SunMoon-ing,” she said.

She went on to share a picture of Suraj posing at the same location and wrote, “@nambiar13 stole my jumper.”

She also took some time out and paid homage to Lata Mangeshkar. “Rest in peace, light & legend ma’am. Deepest condolences to the family,” she captioned the painting of Lata on her Instagram page.