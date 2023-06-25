Srinagar, Jun 25 : Directorate of School Education Kashmir has preponed the summer vacations for pre-primary and primary classes in all government and recognised private schools.

“In continuation to this Office Order no. 159-DSEK of 2023, dated 24.06.2023, and considering the consistent rise in temperature, the summer vacations for pre-primary and primary classes of all government and recognized private schools shall commence from 26th June, 2023”, reads an order.

The vacations for classes other than pre-primary and primary, by virtue of a preceding order, shall start from July 1.