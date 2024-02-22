English | اردو و
Successful Rescue Operation in Gulmarg after Avalanche Strikes Army Ridge

GULMARG, FEBRUARY 22: A collaborative effort between the Gulmarg Ski Patrol of Tourism Department, J&K and J&K Police resulted in the successful rescue of a group comprising six Russian skiers and one local guide following an avalanche at the higher reaches of Gulmarg, known as Army Ridge.

Despite the valiant efforts of the rescue team, one Russian skier tragically lost his life due to the avalanche. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the deceased during this difficult time.

It is important to note that the avalanche site is located far from the Kongdoori area, where the 4th Khelo India Winter Games are currently underway. The ongoing sporting events remain unaffected by the incident.

The rescued individuals are currently under the care of the district administration, receiving basic medical treatment. One skier sustained minor injuries but is in stable condition and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The response and coordinated efforts of the rescue team, ski patrol, and police played a vital role in ensuring the safety and well-being of those affected by this unfortunate incident.

