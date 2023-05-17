Crews in Oviedo, Florida, were investigating underground pipes for anomalies when their robotic camera ran into a 5-foot alligator.

The crew was stunned to find an alligator inside a stormwater pipe. The crew used a robotic camera to investigate the pipe. But down the pipe, they stumbled upon two glowing eyes.

The alligator took a few steps back after finding the robot. Alligator then turns back and tried to run away even as the robot followed it.

Watch the full video that is viral on social media and reported by national and international media outlets: