Study material distributed among needy students

HANDWARA: Under the aegis of Civic Action Programme 2023-24, Police in Handwara distributed study material among downtrodden students. The ceremony was attended by SSP Handwara Dawood Ayoub-JKPS, DySP DAR Handwara AB Majid-JKPS & other officers of Police District Handwara.

On the occasion SSP Handwara interacted with all the downtrodden students and assured them that J&K Police will always play its eminent role in providing every possible support to the needy people. He also asked the beneficiaries not to allow the Poverty to fall prey off ignorance & illiteracy.

“Community members have lauded the role of Police for organising such events and hoped that Police will organise such events in future as well,” a police statement said.