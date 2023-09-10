The Government Middle School in Hallan, a remote village in Damhal Hanjipora in Kulgam district is housing students in a passenger shed due to a severe shortage of space.

ADVERTISEMENT

The school, which has only three classrooms, is struggling to accommodate its 170 students, most of whom belong to tribal communities. As a result, one class is being conducted in a passenger shed which is also used by villagers as a waiting area for transport.

The students who are studying in the passenger shed expressed their concern that they are at a disadvantage.

They said that they are exposed to the elements and have to contend with the noise and heat, which is making it difficult for them to concentrate on their studies.

“We find it increasingly challenging to focus on our studies amidst the relentless heat and deafening noise,” said Insha Jan, a student. “It seems almost impossible to cultivate a conducive learning environment within the confines of a passenger shed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The parents of the students are also concerned about the situation.

They have urged the authorities to prioritize the issue and ensure that the students are provided with adequate and suitable learning spaces without further delay.

“The cramped space hampers the ability of our children to concentrate and engage effectively in their studies,” said Ghulam Ali Khatana, a parent. “Additionally, the passenger shed offers minimal protection against inclement weather conditions, leaving the students vulnerable during extreme temperatures and rainfall.”

Atta Mohammad Khan, Zonal Education Officer (ZEO) Damhal Hanjipora said the government is actively working towards finding a suitable solution.

“A new building is currently under construction to replace the temporary arrangement. Hopefully, the school building will be completed by the end of this year,” he added.

(With inputs from KNO)