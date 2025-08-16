Students flagged off for ‘Bharat Darshan Tour’

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 16: J&K Police today flagged off a group of 80 students from Kupwara and Handwara for a six-day Bharat Darshan Tour to Delhi and Hyderabad. The flag-off ceremony was officiated by senior police officers, including SSP Kupwara and SSP Handwara.

The annual Bharat Darshan Tour organised by J&K Police is aimed at providing young students with a unique opportunity to explore the diverse culture, traditions, languages, cuisines and historical landmarks of the country. The tour seeks to broaden their horizons and strengthen the spirit of unity in diversity.

For many of the participating students, this trip marks the first-ever experience of air travel adding to their excitement and enthusiasm. The tour is organized by J&K Police and all boarding & lodging facilities, to & fro air tickets including all other logistic facilities are being provided to touring youth while officials of J&K Police will accompany the group as caretakers throughout the journey also.

Speaking at the occasion the officers highlighted that such initiatives play a crucial role in shaping the outlook of young minds by giving them exposure to the vastness and richness of India. Besides, advised the touring students to avail the opportunity to enrich their knowledge by visiting historical places of the country.

The students and their families expressed heartfelt gratitude to J&K Police for providing them this memorable opportunity.