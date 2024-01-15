SRINAGAR: Young minds took center stage today at the Pandit Bhajan Sopori Auditorium, where the Cultural Unit (Kashmir) of the Department of Information & PR (DIPR)

organized a thought-provoking speech competition on the theme, “My dreams for India in Amrit Kaal: Building a Stronger, Sustainable Nation.”

Students from across Srinagar – Government Higher Secondary Schools Rainawari, Kothi Bagh, Khanyar, and Nawakadal, Sri Pratap Higher Secondary School, along with private schools like Blue Bells Secondary School, Crescent Public School, JK Police Public School, and RP School – participated with infectious enthusiasm.

Their speeches reverberated with passionate visions for India’s “Amrit Kaal” – the 25-year period leading up to its 100th anniversary of independence. From fostering inclusivity and

environmental consciousness to prioritizing education and technological advancements, their ideas painted a vibrant picture of a “Viksit Bharat”.



An independent jury led by Assistant Professor Bilal Ahmad Bhat of JKIMPARD meticulously evaluated each presentation, ultimately awarding the top honors to: First Prize: Maria Javaid, GHSS Rainawari Second Prize: Arwa Arif Baba, RP School Third Prize: Vadiha, GHSS Kothi Bagh Participants received trophies and certificates of participation, acknowledging their valuable contributions to the discourse.

Addressing the gathering, the Cultural Officer (Kashmir Division) of DIPR lauded the students’ insightful perspectives and commended their engagement with vital government initiatives like “Amrit Kaal” and “Viksit Bharat Abhiyan.” He further highlighted the department’s commitment to empowering youth through programs like “InspireGenZ” and “Beats of J&K,” emphasizing the critical role young voices play in shaping India’s future.

This spirited competition which was held as part of Republic Day 2024 celebrations served as a testament to the vibrant aspirations of Kashmir’s youth and their unwavering optimism for a “Stronger, Sustainable Nation” in the years to come.