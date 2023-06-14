In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman from Hyderabad, who was pursuing higher education in London, was murdered at her residence in Neeld Crescent, Wembley.

She was identified as Kontham Tejaswini Reddy and had gone to the United Kingdom in March last year to pursue Masters.

Another 28-year-old woman was also stabbed. She suffered injuries and was shifted to a hospital where she is said to be out of danger.

Family members of Kontham Tejaswini Reddy, here at Brahmanapalle in Hayathnagar, on Wednesday said they were informed that she was attacked at her shared accommodation and she breathed her last while undergoing emergency treatment for stab injuries.