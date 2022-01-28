Chennai, Jan 28: Even before wounds of Delhi could heal, a 45-year-old woman was assaulted, stripped, and tied to a roadside pole by a group of people in Arupukottai taluk of Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening when her son, who works in a rice mill in Chennai, eloped with their 19-year-old neighbor on Sunday.

Despite frantic searches, the families could not locate the two.

The girl’s family, which was financially and socially better, was against the relationship.

After the search went in vain, a group of people led by the girl’s mother barged into the boy’s residence and dragged his mother out.

The girl’s relatives, led by her mother, then beat up the boy’s mother, tied her to a pole, and stripped her.

A case has been registered and the couple is still absconding, according to Virudhunagar police.

The victim is undergoing treatment for her injuries in a hospital.