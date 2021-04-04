Stray dogs injure 10 children in north Kashmir village, 5 hospitalized

Srinagar: At least ten children were injured by a pack of stray dogs at Dardapora Lolab in Kupwara district of north Kashmir on Sunday afternoon, locals and officials said.

They said that the pack of dogs attacked the children at Lawadi Mohalla of Dardpora, injuring ten of them.

Five of the injured were taken to Sub District Hospital Sogam where from three were referred to district hospital Kupwara for specialized treatment to “grievous wounds.”

“Five children were received at the hospital and three were later shifted to District Hospital Kupwara,” said an official at SDH Sogam.

The injured were identified as Shakir Ahmad, Ashiq Hassan Sheikh, Imtaz Ahmad Bhat, Nalofar and V. Akther. While three were shifted to DH Kupwara, two others are being treated at the hospital, the official added.

It was passers-by who chased the dogs away otherwise the injuries would have been very serious or even fatal, local residents said.

According to them, the area has many stray dogs and children are afraid to walk alone because of the “menace”. “Although we have complained many times to the authorities no action has been taken,” the local said. (GNS)