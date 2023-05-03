Unidentified miscreants allegedly pelted stones at the recently launched Vande Bharat Express train on Monday when it was passing through an area between Thirunavaya and Tirur in this northern Kerala district.

National media reports said the incident took place around 5 pm on Monday, and railway officials alerted the local police about it. The cops said that the train continued its journey to Thiruvananthapuram and no one was injured.

Earlier on April 6, a fresh incident of stone pelting was reported at the Vande Bharat Express from Visakhapatnam, informed officials.

This is the third incident of stone pelting in the last three months.

According to officials, a coach window glass was broken due to the pelting of stones by miscreants.

“Stone pelting was reported between Khammam and Vijayawada railway stations while coming from Secunderabad. The incident happened on Wednesday evening in South Central Railway zone premises,” stated a Waltair Division Railway press note.