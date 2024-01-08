SRINAGAR: Magnum stone crusher and SK Stone crusher faced a penalty exceeding Rs 67 lakh for engaging in illegal mining along the Ujh River on Sunday.

District Mineral Officer (DMO) Rajinder Singh imposed the penalty following the measurement of numerous pits surrounding the stone crushers, where the extraction and transportation of minor minerals were conducted.

The DMO highlighted that before the penalty imposition, complaints and videos depicting the illegal excavation, facilitated by heavy JCB chain machines, circulated on social media platforms. Responding to these concerns, the DMO deployed a team of mineral guards to collect data and evidence. Geo-tagged photos and videos were captured at all the illicit mining sites associated with the stone crushers.

Upon calculating the penalty, owners of the stone crushers received notices, instructing them to deposit the entire amount within seven days. Additionally, a stern warning was issued to comply with the rules and guidelines set forth by the Geology and Mining department.

The DMO further revealed ongoing operations in the rivers – Ujh, Ravi, Tarnah, Bhini, Sahar, Mager, and other local Khads, where mineral leases and stone crushers are situated. He emphasised that stringent measures would be taken against any instances of illegal mining. (KNS)

