‘Stepmotherly treatment’: DAK demands Covid incentives for regular health workers in J&K

Srinagar: Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) Monday welcomed the decision of the government to give 5% monthly incentives to NHM Employees during Covid pandemic but said it equally aghast and annoyed over the “step-motherly treatment” shown towards the regular employees of health department including Medical officers, Dental Surgeons and Consultants in terms of Covid incentives.

Dr Suhail Naik, President DAK said that the government has “side-lined regular employees of health department when it comes to grant incentives for Covid health care services”.

“Government has bifurcated the incentive scheme merely to appease few and demoralise the major lot,” he said.

Dr Owais Dar, General Secretary DAK said that the “partisan order has demoralised the zeal of regular employees who have worked tirelessly to serve and treat the Covid patients and delivered best Covid health care service across J&K”.

“All of us know that during the Covid pandemic how doctors and allied staff suffered even few of our colleagues attained martyrdom while fighting Covid menace and most of us contracted Covid in line of our duties. A lot of health care workers on regular side are still fighting the disease in various hospitals of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

“It is beyond our imagination why Regular doctors are being deprived of any such incentives apart from others visa vis two and half days’ salary, risk allowances etc ” added Dr Owais.

Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) requests the LG of J&K Manoj Sinha, Advisor RK Bhatnagar and Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dullo for immediate corrigendum of the order so that Covid health care incentives are extended to all Regular Health Department employees as per the cadre.