Startup Transcend:  JKEDI connects startups to Middle East ecosystem

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 07: Jammu and Kashmir Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) today hosted an open house to link local startups with the fast-evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem of the Middle East.

Organized at JKEDI’s main campus at Sempora, Pampore, `Startup Transcend’ featured an engaging talk by Siby Sudhakaran, CEO of Startup Middle East, who brought deep insights into how Kashmiri entrepreneurs can tap into opportunities in the UAE and beyond.

Speaking on the occasion, Khalid Jahangir, Secretary in the Industries and Commerce Department and Director, JKEDI, highlighted Jammu and Kashmir’s rich heritage of enterprise and trade. He underlined how today’s dynamic environment demands that local entrepreneurs look outward and explore cross-border collaborations to scale and sustain their businesses.

“The Middle East, particularly the UAE, offers sector-specific platforms, strategic partners, and investor networks that can help startups from J&K build scalable, technology-driven, future-ready ventures,” he said, emphasizing JKEDI’s commitment towards providing global linkages and mentorship.

Siby Sudhakaran, in his address, elaborated on the potential of the UAE’s startup ecosystem, including free zones, incubators, and dedicated investment platforms that actively support high-potential businesses. Drawing on his experience of organizing Dubai Expo 2020 and building a strong startup community thereafter, he encouraged J&K entrepreneurs to explore partnerships, identify strategic sectors, and establish a competitive niche for their ventures.

“I am a startup for startups,” Sudhakaran remarked, inspiring the participants to leverage Middle East networks to create breakthrough collaborations. He highlighted the success stories where such linkages turned fledgling ideas into unicorn companies.

He stressed the local startups of UT of J&K to identification of the sector-specific support being provided by the various platforms across the Middle East and explore the mainland and free zones for their startups in the Middle East. He described that Startup Middle East can help startups to scale their businesses in the areas of UAE and Dubai.

The event drew enthusiastic participation from early-stage founders, ecosystem enablers, and student innovators. The interactive Q&A session allowed participants to clarify how they could align their business models with opportunities in the UAE and other Middle Eastern markets.

The session concluded with a reaffirmation of JKEDI to its mission to build a globally connected startup ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, announcing its plans for a Startup Idea Challenge across educational institutions to foster innovation and entrepreneurship from a young age.