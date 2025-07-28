Startup Kashmir hosts Naga Prakasam for Startup Pitch Session

SRINAGAR, JULY 28: Startup Kashmir today hosted an exclusive, high-energy startup pitch session featuring one of India’s foremost angel investors and startup mentors, Nagaraja (Naga) Prakasam. Widely recognized for his early investment in Uniphore, a voice AI company now valued at $2.5 billion, Prakasam engaged directly with a curated group of emerging startups from the region.

Over ten promising startups, incubated under the Startup Kashmir platform, presented their innovative business ideas during the session. These startups represented a diverse array of sectors and showcased ideas rooted in local relevance, innovation, and sustainable impact.

Impressed by the ingenuity and originality of the pitches, Prakasam described the ideas as “authentic and not copy-paste,” commending the unique entrepreneurial thinking emerging from Kashmir. “The energy and originality here are refreshing. It is evident that Kashmir has a thriving spirit of innovation,” he noted.

In a noteworthy announcement, Prakasam confirmed continued support for the participating startups and unveiled plans to form a dedicated cohort under IIM, offering structured access to expert mentorship, funding networks, and go-to-market strategies. This initiative is set to significantly accelerate the journey of these startups toward growth and national relevance.

Shahid Ansari and Khair Ull Nissa Shah, representing Startup Kashmir, extended heartfelt gratitude to Prakasam for his time, insights, and encouragement. “It was an inspiring and transformational session for our startup community. We deeply value Naga’s belief in the potential of Kashmiri youth,” said Ansari.