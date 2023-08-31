The children of SoS Children’s Village of India, Srinagar on Thursday celebrated Raksha Bandhan with Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar, Rakesh Balwal at his office.

On the occasion, SSP Srinagar shared sweets and jolly moments with the children and wished them a prosperous and promising future.

SoS Children’s Village of India is an NGO providing children, without parental care or at the risk of losing it, a value chain of quality care services that goes beyond childcare alone, ensuring wholesome child development.