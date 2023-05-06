Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster ‘Pathaan’ will now become the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971. It is set to release on May 12 in Bangladesh.

Nelson D’Souza, Vice President, International Distribution, said, “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races, and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people, and plays a significant hand in bringing people together.”

“We are incredibly thrilled that ‘Pathaan’, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh!”

He adds, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

‘Pathaan’ is also the highest-grossing film of the fabled YRF’s Spy Universe that also includes blockbusters like ‘Ek Tha Tiger’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and ‘War’.

