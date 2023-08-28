The excitement among Shah Rukh Khan’s dedicated fanbase has soared to unparalleled heights as the release date of ‘Jawan’ draws near. Scheduled to hit theaters on September 7, the film has generated a wave of anticipation that has translated into record-breaking advance bookings.

Astonishingly, it took a mere 15 minutes for all the advance booking tickets for ‘Jawan’ to be completely sold out, a testament to the immense excitement and anticipation surrounding this cinematic release.

With just over two weeks remaining until the big release, the buzz surrounding Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film ‘Jawan’ continues to grow exponentially. Fans across the globe are eagerly counting down the days until the much-anticipated September 7 premiere.

Advance bookings for ‘Jawan’ have already kicked off in various international markets, including the USA, UAE, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and Germany, to name a few. Additionally, several theaters in Mumbai, India, have also opened their doors for advance bookings.

What’s truly remarkable is the swift response from fans who wasted no time in securing their seats for ‘Jawan.’ In some instances, enthusiasts willingly opted for higher-priced tickets, with rates reaching as high as Rs 1100, particularly in areas like Thane.