Ahead of the launch of the11 Pro Series 5G in India, Realme has announced the appointment of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador of its smartphones range.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khan will be a part of realme’s brand campaigns through which the smartphone company wants to share its ‘dare to leap’ philosophy.

Tao, chief marketing officer, realme India, said, “We are extremely excited to have Shah Rukh Khan on board as the brand ambassador for the realme smartphone category. His dare-to-leap spirit perfectly resonates with our brand’s philosophy. With this collaboration, we aim to reach new heights of innovation and redefine the smartphone experience for our users.”

Shah Rukh Khan shared, reflecting on the collaboration, “realme’s ‘Dare to Leap’ philosophy truly resonated with me. The brand’s unwavering commitment to pushing boundaries aligns perfectly with my own pursuit of excellence. Together, we aim to ignite innovation and fuel the growth of realme globally. I am looking forward to joining the realme family as their brand ambassador and hope to inspire others to embrace challenges, take bold steps, and achieve greatness.”