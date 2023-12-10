The minimum temperature continued to settle below freezing point in Kashmir while Konibal was coldest at minus 6.0 degree Celsius.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 4.4 degree Celsius.

Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 3.0 degree Celsius while Kupwara recorded a low of minus 3.4 degree Celsius.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at minus 5.5 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg it settled at minus 4.2 degree Celsius—(KNO)

