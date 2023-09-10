Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, experienced its hottest September day in 18 years due to persistent hot and dry weather conditions. Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng, reported that a record-breaking heat wave swept through Kashmir, with temperatures exceeding normal levels across the region.

“Srinagar reached a scorching 32.9 degrees Celsius today, a remarkable 4.7 degrees Celsius above the average,” Keng stated. This marks the highest September temperature recorded in the city since 2005.

The previous highest temperature in September was 33.4 degrees Celsius on September 6, 2005, with the all-time record standing at 35.0 degrees Celsius on September 18, 1934.

Even Gulmarg, a renowned ski resort, experienced its hottest September day in 14 years, with temperatures reaching 24.0 degrees Celsius, which is 4.9 degrees Celsius above normal. The previous September record in Gulmarg was 24.4 degrees Celsius on September 27, 2009, while the all-time high was 26.0 degrees Celsius on September 3, 2005.

In Qazigund, located in South Kashmir, the maximum temperature climbed to 32.4 degrees Celsius, a remarkable 5.9 degrees Celsius above the average.

Keng noted that the previous September heat record in Qazigund was 32.8 degrees Celsius on September 12, 2019, with the all-time record in September being 32.8 degrees Celsius in 1988 and 2019.

Meanwhile, Sonum Lotus, the Director of the Meteorological Department (MeT), predicted mainly clear and dry weather conditions in the region for the next week, from September 11 to 17.

“There is no significant forecast of rain or snowfall in the next week. Although there is a slight chance of brief, isolated light rain (or snowfall in higher areas) in the Jammu region on certain days, it’s not very likely,” Lotus explained.

He further mentioned that temperatures would continue to remain above normal in both regions throughout the coming week.

(With inputs from KNO)