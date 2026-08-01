Srinagar Police Solve ‘Blind’ Murder In 6 Hours, Arrest Mother-Son

Srinagar: Srinagar Police have solved a blind murder case within six hours of recovering an unidentified body, arresting a mother-son duo who allegedly killed a man over a financial dispute.

In a handout , the police said that on July 30, Police Station Khanyar received information about an unidentified body stuffed in gunny bags in the Babademb Canal near Baba Dawood Khakhi Bridge, Khanyar. An FIR No. 49/2026 was registered under Sections 103 and 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and investigation was launched.

Given the seriousness of the case, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed under senior officers. During sustained investigation and evidence collection, police identified the accused as Haleema Bano and her son Moomin Ahmad. The duo, originally from Machil in Kupwara, were living as tenants in Mughal Mohalla, Rainawari.

Police said the victim was identified as Nazir Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat, a resident of Kalantpora, Hawal. Probe revealed he was murdered inside the accused’s rented accommodation following a monetary dispute. To conceal the crime, the accused allegedly dumped the body in the canal and then fled Srinagar.

Despite the accused escaping to north Kashmir, police tracked them and apprehended them from Lolab in Kupwara within hours of the body being found.

Several incriminating items linked to the crime have also been recovered. Further investigation is underway to ascertain if anyone else was involved and to complete legal formalities.

Officials said the swift detection of the case reflects the dedication and coordinated efforts of Srinagar Police in bringing perpetrators of heinous crimes to justice promptly, reads the statement.