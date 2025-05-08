Srinagar Police observes Thana Diwas

SRINAGAR, MAY 08: As part of the public outreach programme of the J&K Government, Srinagar Police observed Thana Diwas — a Lok Darbar-cum-awareness programme on New Criminal Laws — across various Police Stations and Posts in the city.

In the first phase for May 2025, the event was held in 15 Police Stations including:

Lalbazar, Shergarhi, Khanyar, Nowgam, Sadder, Kralkhud, Bemina, Shalteng, Chanpora, Ahmadnagar, M.R. Gunj, Karan Nagar, Nowhatta, Kothibagh, and Zaidbal.

The meetings were chaired by supervisory and jurisdictional police officers and attended by civil society members, including Auqaf Committees, Traders Federation, Transporters, Panchayati Raj members, religious preachers, and community elders.

During the Lok Darbar, participants raised various issues including illegal narcotics trafficking, sand mafia activity, traffic congestion, and concerns linked to the floating population. Matters requiring civil administration intervention such as road maintenance, sanitation, public health, and electricity were also recorded.

Srinagar Police stated that Thana Diwas is a platform to directly connect with citizens and ensure that every grievance is heard and addressed promptly. Citizens were urged to cooperate in curbing drug abuse and identifying anti-national and anti-social elements.

Through this initiative, Srinagar Police reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability, and fostering a cooperative police-public relationship for better governance.