Srinagar Police Attaches Drug-Trafficking Assets Worth ₹5.60 Crore

Srinagar: In one of the biggest financial crackdowns against narcotics trafficking in the Valley, Srinagar Police has attached immovable properties worth approximately ₹5.60 crore under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, delivering a significant blow to the financial network of alleged drug traffickers operating in the city.

According to official information, the action was taken under Section 68F of the NDPS Act as part of the ongoing Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan, aimed at dismantling the financial backbone of narcotics syndicates by targeting assets allegedly acquired through proceeds of the illegal drug trade.

Police said that Police Station Chanapora attached seven immovable properties linked to accused persons involved in separate NDPS cases. The attached properties include assets belonging to Mohd Yaseen Rather of Chanapora, valued at approximately ₹65 lakh, in connection with FIR No. 42/2023 under Sections 8/21, 22 NDPS Act.

Similarly, property worth around ₹60 lakh belonging to Suhail Rashid Haroon of Gousia Colony, Lal Nagar, was attached in connection with FIR No. 41/2025 under Sections 8/22, 29 NDPS Act. Another property valued at nearly ₹75 lakh belonging to Mohd Asif Rather of Bagh-i-Mehtab was attached in FIR No. 35/2026 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act.

Police also attached a property worth approximately ₹35 lakh belonging to Arsalan Syed Beigh of Azad Basti, Natipora, linked to FIR No. 28/2026 under Section 8/21 NDPS Act.

In another major action, property valued at around ₹1 crore belonging to Hilal Ahmad Parray of Budshah Nagar, Natipora, was attached in connection with FIR No. 23/2026 under Sections 8/21, 29 NDPS Act.

Additionally, authorities attached a property worth approximately ₹75 lakh belonging to Danish Reyaz Shah of Sanat Nagar in FIR No. 21/2025 under Sections 8/22, 29 NDPS Act, while another property worth nearly ₹70 lakh belonging to Saqib Naseer Beigh, originally from Baramulla and presently residing at Natipora, was attached in FIR No. 45/2025 under Sections 8/21, 29 NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, Police Station Saddar attached a residential house worth approximately ₹80 lakh belonging to Shaheem Farooq Bhat of SD Colony, Natipora, in connection with FIR No. 08/2026 registered under Sections 8/21, 29 NDPS Act.

Police said all the attached properties have been identified as illegally acquired assets allegedly generated through proceeds of illicit drug trafficking. The attachment proceedings have been carried out strictly in accordance with the provisions of the NDPS Act and are subject to confirmation by the competent authority wherever applicable.

Srinagar Police said the operation reflects its unwavering commitment to dismantling the economic infrastructure of narcotics trafficking by depriving alleged drug peddlers of unlawfully acquired wealth. The move, police said, is intended to disrupt the financial networks sustaining the drug menace and send a strong message that crime will not yield financial gains.

Reiterating its commitment to a drug-free Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar Police appealed to the public to continue extending cooperation by sharing information regarding drug trafficking and other criminal activities. Police assured that every credible input received from citizens is treated with the utmost confidentiality and plays a vital role in the success of the ongoing Nasha Mukti Jammu & Kashmir Abhiyan.