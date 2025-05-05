Srinagar Police Arrested Four in a Sexual Assault Case

Srinagar, May 5: Srinagar Police swiftly responded to a distressing report of an attempted sexual assault on a woman (identity withheld) near Water Works Road in Nishat. The woman, who had sustained severe injuries, was rushed to the hospital but was tragically declared brought dead.

A case (FIR No. 35/2025) was registered at Police Station Nishat under relevant legal sections, and a prompt investigation was launched. During the course of the inquiry, police identified and arrested four individuals involved in the case:

Suhail Bashir Bhat, son of Bashir Ahmad, resident of Asham Sumbal

Adil Ali Bhat, son of Ali Mohammad, resident of Zeethyar Nishat

Firdous Ahmad Rather, son of Ghulam Ahmad, resident of Zeethyar Nishat

Suhail Afzal Bhat, son of Mohammad Afzal, resident of Pahloo Brein

All four accused have been apprehended, and further investigation is underway.

Srinagar Police reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring justice, maintaining law and order, and safeguarding the rights and dignity of all citizens. The public is urged to report any criminal activity by contacting the nearest police station or dialing 112.