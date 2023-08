Srinagar Police Detains Two for Lewd Remarks on Bemina-Batmaloo Road, Seizes Vehicle: Saif-ul-lah S/o Shameem Khushu and Rakib Hafiz S/o Ajaz Hafiz, both Residents of Natipora, Apprehended under CrPC Sections.

Two eve teasers namely saif Ullah S/o Shameem khushu & Rakib Hafiz S/o Ajaz Hafiz both Residents of Natipora detained/bound down under sections of CrPC, Vehicle also seized. Some girls anonymously reported them passing lewd comments travelling in this car on Bemina-Batmaloo road pic.twitter.com/2UlntvkJcY — Srinagar Police (@SrinagarPolice) August 8, 2023

The arrests came after several anonymous reports of the individuals making inappropriate comments while traveling in the mentioned car along the Bemina-Batmaloo road, as stated in a tweet by the Srinagar police on Tuesday.