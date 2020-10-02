Srinagar man kills woman for grazing goats on his field, arrested

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Friday claimed to have solved “blind murder case” in record time and have arrested an accused person involved in the commission of crime.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “On 26 September Police Station Harwan received a complaint from one person namely Mohd Taj Awan son of Mohd Younis Awan resident of Badwan Rajouri A/P Danihama near Chandpora Bridge Harwan alleging that his mother namely Subza Begum wife of Mohammed Younis Awan resident of Badwan Rajouri had left for grazing their goats at around 05.00 pm and on the same day some unknown person had hit her on the head causing injuries which subsequently led to her death,”

Adding that accordingly, a case FIR No. 74/2020 under relevant sections of law was registered at police station Harwan and investigation was taken up.

A team led by Station House Office Harwan under the supervision of SDPO Nehru park immediately swung into action and started rounding up suspects and questioning witnesses in the instant case, the statement read.

“Based on statements of witnesses, questioning of suspects as well as technical evidences, officers apprehended one accused person identified as Ghulam Jeelani Bhat son of Ghulam Mohd Bhat resident of Danihama Harwan involved in the commission of crime,” the statement added.

During investigation, the disclosed that on September 26 in the evening hours he was infuriated by the presence of the deceased lady in his agricultural field grazing her goats there.