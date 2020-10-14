Srinagar-Jammu highway to remain shut on all Fridays till November end

Srinagar: Srinagar-Jammu National Highway will stay closed for all traffic on the remaining Fridays of October and upcoming month of November for maintenance work, officials said on Wednesday.

An official advisory by Traffic Police Headquarters J&K said that in order to carry out the maintenance work on the 270 km long Srinagar-Jammu highway, all types of traffic movement will remain closed on the upcoming Fridays of current month i:e 16th, 23rd, 30th October and 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th of November.

The advisory has been issued to all travelers including security forces, who have been conveyed not to ply their convoys and vehicles on the highway on aforesaid dates.

The advisory said to ensure an uninterrupted essential supply, only goods vehicles will be allowed to ply via Mughal Road, subject to fair weather and good condition of the road; however no passenger vehicle will be allowed to travel through this route on the said dates.

Moreover, in case of emergencies people have been asked to first contact control rooms that have been set up at Srinagar, Jammu, Ramban and Udhampur and only after getting a nod from the authorities, they will be allowed to ply on the highway.