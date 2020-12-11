Srinagar-Jammu highway closed for traffic today

Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu Highway will remain shut for traffic on Friday as part of the weekly repairs and maintenance schedule that the government has already notified.

A traffic advisory issued today said that the vehicular traffic will remain suspended from both sides on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway for repair/maintenance of road. However, the commuters hailing from Doda, Bhadrawah and Kishtwar are advised to cross police check post Jakhani Udhampur till 10am Friday, it said.

The government has already issued orders stating that for its necessary repairs and maintenance the highway shall remain closed on every Friday in December.